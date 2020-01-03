Bring your used American flags to the Ector County Sheriff's Office for proper disposal

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you dispose of your American flags properly.

The sheriff’s office set up this flag retirement box for residents to drop off flags no longer suitable for display.

Those flags will then be sent on to the Boy Scouts of America who will respectfully dispose of them with a burning ceremony or burial.

“It’s just a way of giving back to the community and letting people know that whatever we can do to help you make America great again, make West Texas great again and make it colorful and be respectful of the flag,” Sergeant Gary Duesler said. “That’s the whole purpose of this whole thing is to be respectful to the flag.”

The flag retirement box will be set up inside the Ector County Sheriff’s Office indefinitely for people to drop off their flags.

