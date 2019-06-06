Bridge strikes in the basin on track to exceed those in 2018

A bridge strike in Midland County points to a larger problem a state agency is seeing, which is an increasing number of bridge strikes on track to beat last year's numbers.

On Wednesday afternoon, TXDOT crews showed up to a bridge strike that happened in Midland County on the FM 1788 overpass over Interstate 20. The driver left the scene, according to TXDOT.

TXDOT public information officer, Gene Powell, said taxpayers fund TXDOT partially through a gasoline tax. Powell said every time a bridge strike occurs and the driver of their company can’t be identified, it costs TXDOT money.

“There’s no good thing that comes from a bridge hit. It’s a relatively minor strike. but these things add up. In 2018, we had 26 bridge strikes and about 15 to 20 percent of the time we don’t know who’s causing the damage,” he said.

Powell said there were 26 bridge strikes in 2018 in the Odessa District. Across the state of Texas, there were 82 overpass hits, according to the TXDOT website.

And 2019 is on track to race past those numbers.

“So far in 2019, we’ve had 14 bridge strikes, including two in the past two days. So it looks like we’re on pace to do something in the neighborhood of 30 this year,” he said.

Powell said it’s too early to estimate how much Wednesday's bridge strike repairs will cost, but sometimes traffic control costs as much as the repair itself.

Powell also noted that there was a bridge strike on Tuesday on Interstate 20 in Pecos. The company involved has been identified and is working with the state agency, according to Powell.

In a release issued in January by State Representative Brooks Landgraf, the repairs for the at least 82 strikes in 2018 are expected to cost more than $20 million. But less than $3.6 million has been collected from the drivers and companies.

Rep. Landgraf authored a bridge strike bill that holds the owner of the vehicle strictly liable for any damage caused by the height of their vehicle or load. The bill was signed by Governor Abbot on May 24th and will take effect Sept. 1, 2019.

Powell urges 18-wheeler drivers to load their product correctly and follow permitted routes.