Brewster County tourism industry affected by COVID-19

Link to donate: BigBendAid.org

The coronavirus has hit West Texas businesses including restaurants, stores and even the tourism industry with most of the employees in Brewster County laid off due to a decline in tourism caused by COVID-19

“Terlingua is usually known as the gateway to Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park,” Big Bend COVID-19 Relief Manager Jenny Schooler said. “Most of our population down here actually depends on tourism for their income. About 75 percent of the population is actually laid off right now.

Since the layoffs, volunteers from Alpine and Terlingua started a relief fund for those who are unemployed through the Big Bend Citizens Alliance which is a non-profit organization in Terlingua. Donations from individuals and businesses have ranged anywhere from twenty dollars to two thousand dollars.

“What we’re trying to do is set up this relief fund so we can infuse some cash into the most vulnerable populations,” Schooler said.

Although the tourism industry is facing this bump in the road, Brewster County is using this relief fund to provide for their community during this difficult time.

“In Alpine and Brewster County the closure of hotels, bars, and inessential businesses is affecting many people in our community,” Director of Tourism for the City of Alpine Chris Ruggia said. “Perhaps mostly the least able to weather the financial blow and the loss of those hours. We’re very grateful to the volunteers who are putting this relief effort together.”

