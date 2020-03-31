Brewster County extends closure of hotels, RV parks and more

UPDATE: Brewster County has decided to extend its closure of hotels, RV Parks, campgrounds and short-term rentals due to concerns for the coronavirus.

The closure will now run through April 9.

According to officials, the closure may be extended again.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: The Brewster County Commissioners have voted to close hotels, RV Parks, campgrounds and short-term rentals starting at noon on Monday due to concerns for the coronavirus.

The following comes from Brewster County:

Brewster County Commissioners voted to close hotels, RV Parks, Campgrounds and Short-Term Rentals effective at noon today March 23, 2020 until April 2nd.

The closure may be extended if deemed necessary by local officials. As of this Press Release, no confirmed cases of Corona Virus (COVID-19) have been found in Brewster County.

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend advise any guests who had planned to visit the area to check with their respective lodging partners regarding cancellations and refunds.

Other businesses in the area are also affected with restaurants offering only “to go” orders and bars closed as is the case across the state of Texas.