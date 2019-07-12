Brewster County deputies & K9 arrest four migrants, find 300 pounds of marijuana

Four people were taken into custody and hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized by deputies in Brewster County on Thursday morning.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, their deputies and K9 Latek tracked down and caught four migrants who were smuggling 300 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff's office says that the deputies recognized one of the suspects. Further investigation revealed that he had been caught in Brewster County in 2016 and was sentenced to serve a two-year sentence.

The deputies were assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine and U.S Border Patrol agents.