Brewster County Sheriff's Office makes large marijuana seizure

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted an operation which lead to the recovery of over half a ton of marijuana.

Officials say they found an SUV off of highway 90, the driver was nowhere to be found, but his wallet was still in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found over 1,100 lbs. of marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office says they would like to return the wallet to the driver.

Deputies posted on Facebook ’weed like to talk’.

The investigation is ongoing.