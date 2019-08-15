Brewster County Sheriff's Office investigating home invasion

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a man was attacked inside of his own home on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a man living in the Toronto Estates area woke up to find two assailants in his home.

One of the suspects hit the man with a jack handle before the homeowner was able to fire his handgun.

The suspects then ran out of the home and drove away in an unidentified vehicle.

The sheriff's office is asking for homeowners living in the Toronto Estates area to check their security cameras for possible footage of the suspects.