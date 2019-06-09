Brewster County Deputy finds 807 pounds of marijuana in abandoned van

On Saturday a Brewster County Sheriff's Deputy discovered a van near the border filled with 807 pounds of marijuana, and the owners nowhere to be found.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was on routine patrol along the the Rio Grande when they came across a green Honda Odyssey with a flat tire.

Investigation revealed the van contained 807 pounds of abandoned marijuana in large bundles. The occupants of the vehicle were nowhere to be found, the sheriff's office said.

The abandoned van and the identity of its owner are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office.

You can check out the humorous Facebook post about the incident from the sheriff's office HERE