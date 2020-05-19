Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and other child care facilities to reopen

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin, which typically provides after school and summer care, plans to begin re-opening June 1.

Executive Director David Chancellor says three out of the five club locations will open then to only 80 children at each site per day, while also taking safety precautions.

“So we’re going overkill,” Executive Director David Chancellor said. “Every kid is wearing a mask at the club. Staff, you know, I don’t want to get it so I bought 25 gallons of hand sanitizers. This could drag on for a long time and we have to learn to live with it in a responsible way.”

The centers are also instructed to disinfect surfaces and equipment after each use.

Eddie Venzant the Sports Director says they will also change how sport activities are run.

“The limit for the amount of kids, as far as playing basketball, you know we don’t want a lot of five-on-fives” Sports Director Eddie Venzant said.

“Just skill work right now. We’re doing everything we can right now to keep the kids and their families safe.”

Between now and June 1, the boys and girls club has the difficult decision of deciding which 80 kids will be selected for each location.

“That’s what we’re having discussions about right now,” Chancellor said. “Current club kids, parents who desperately need us, first responders. On a normal summer we have to turn away hundreds of kids. Those are tough decisions the staff and I are going over right now.”