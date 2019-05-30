Boy with autism says goodbye to his friend Sheriff Painter

Following his funeral service at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, Sheriff Gary Painter was escorted to Resthaven Cemetery. Waiting along the highway to say goodbye was 8-year-old Adam Moore.

Moore has autism, but found a passion for law enforcement, thanks in part to the times he got to hang out with Sheriff Painter.

“He showed me the police cars,” Moore said “The last time I went I asked Sheriff Painter ‘Can my brothers get in the very back of the cop car?’ and he said yes. I got to sit in the driver’s seat.”

Earlier this year Austin was named an honorary sheriff’s deputy, and was given a uniform and badge, which he wore Thursday to salute the West Texas legend.

“The blue is for a fallen officer,” Moore said, showing off the blue band covering his badge. “[Painter] was tall and he was a good, good sheriff.”

One thing is for sure, Sheriff Painter leaves behind a legacy that will last for generations to come. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Moore didn’t hesitate.

“A sheriff.”

