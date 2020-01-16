Border Patrol agents seize 800 pounds of marijuana near Van Horn

Border Patrol agents in Big Bend seized 800 pounds of marijuana over the course of four days.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents stationed in Van Horn first found five large bundles of marijuana on Saturday. The bundles were found to hold a total of 280 pounds of marijuana.

On Monday agents found the footprints of four Mexican migrants who were eventually caught and taken into custody. The subjects were found to be carrying two bundles carrying 120 pounds of marijuana.

On Tuesday agents stationed in Van Horn found several large bundles that had been abandoned near small yucca trees. The bundles held 400 pounds of marijuana.

All of the marijuana was turned over to the DEA.

“The more narcotics we take off the streets, the safer our communities will be. These seizures highlight our agents’ grit in getting the job done and their commitment to keep communities near and away from the border safe," said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.