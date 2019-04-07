Border Patrol agents say nine apprehended, two dead in smuggling attempt

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector responded to a report of a suspected smuggling incident Saturday that left two dead.

The incident happened near mile marker 131 on Highway 9 in New Mexico at 6 p.m.

Agents encountered a gray minivan that failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens.

Agents deployed a controlled tire deflation device on Highway 9 at mile marker 142.

The vehicle swerved away from the device and rolled over.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, two of the 11 individuals were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other passengers were transported to with non-life-threatening injuries.

Agents identified the driver as a 27-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen.

New Mexico State Police, Border Patrol emergency medical technicians and a U.S. Coast Guard medical team assigned to the Santa Teresa Station also responded.

