Border Patrol agents find over half a ton of marijuana in van

Over 1,000 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop near Presidio.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Tuesday, July 2, a Border Patrol agent stationed in Presidio pulled over a van near the eastern city limits.

With the help of a canine, the agent found large bundles in the back of the van that held marijuana. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody without incident.

In total more than a thousand pounds of marijuana was found in the van. The haul had a street value of nearly $1 million.

“This seizure and these arrests are dramatic examples of the diligent and commendable work done by Border Patrol Agents every day. I am proud of their commitment and unrelenting effort to protect communities along the border and beyond from a wide range of cross-border threats, including the trafficking of illegal narcotics," said Matthew Hudak, the Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector.