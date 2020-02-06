Border Patrol agents find nearly a ton of marijuana in van

U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in Presidio made a surprising discovery when they pulled over a van over the weekend.

According to a press release, the van was pulled over near the Presidio airport.

The agent who pulled the van over and their service canine found several large bundles in the back of the van. The bundles, which weighed approximately 1,700 pounds, all held marijuana.

The bundles had an estimated value of more than $1 million.

The driver was identified as Octavio Silva, a U.S. citizen. Silvas was taken into custody.

“This case highlights some of the significant threats we face every day along our southern border,” said Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector Matthew J. Hudak. “Not only did our agents stop dangerous drugs from entering our country, they also apprehended a subject with prior criminal convictions. Agents continue to work diligently to protect communities at and far away from the border.”