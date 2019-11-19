Border Patrol agents find 10 migrants in remote canyon south of Alpine

West Texas Border Patrol agents took several migrants into custody on Friday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Border Patrol, agents stationed in Alpine were on patrol near the Rio Grande River when they found footprints of several people.

The agents tracked the footprints to Dog Canyon where they found 10 migrants dressed in camouflage hiding in the brush. The migrants were found to be from Mexico and Guatemala.

All of the men were then taken into custody.

“This is yet another example of how transnational criminal organizations are attempting to exploit some of the most desolate areas along our border.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said. “Our ability to locate these subjects and effect an arrest without incident reflects the expertise of the agents to navigate these lands.”