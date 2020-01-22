FIRST ON CBS7: Border Patrol agent charged with continuous sexual assault of a child

BREWSTER COUNTY, Tx. (KOSA) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been arrested on a child sex crime.
According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Michael William Barends was arrested on Friday and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.
The arrest came as part of an in-depth investigation, the sheriff's office said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that the agent was off-duty and that they will be cooperating with the investigation.
"CBP takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and does not tolerate criminal activity within its ranks," stated CBP in a release.
An arrest affidavit for Barends was not immediately available.