FIRST ON CBS7: Border Patrol agent charged with continuous sexual assault of a child

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been arrested on a child sex crime.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Michael William Barends was arrested on Friday and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

The arrest came as part of an in-depth investigation, the sheriff's office said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that the agent was off-duty and that they will be cooperating with the investigation.

"CBP takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and does not tolerate criminal activity within its ranks," stated CBP in a release.

An arrest affidavit for Barends was not immediately available.