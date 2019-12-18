Border Patrol agent bitten while arresting migrants south of Alpine

A Supervisory Border Patrol agent stationed in Alpine is now recovering after he was reportedly bitten on the hand by a man from El Salvador.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning Border Patrol agents from Alpine were investigating a campfire found along Highway 118 South.

The agents eventually found three undocumented migrants, one of whom bit one agent on the hand and struck another agent in the side.

That man was eventually taken into custody. The two other migrants were taken in without incident.

According to CBP, agents found a large fixed blade knife in the area where the suspects were found.

The man who assaulted the agents was evaluated before being released from the hospital. Officials learned that he was a native of El Salvador and had been removed from the United States in July.

The agent who was bitten was treated and has since left the hospital.

“Acts of violence towards our agents will not be tolerated. This incident is an example of the blatant disregard for the law and a reminder vigilance can never wane when it comes to the safety of our agents and, in turn, the general public," said Matthew J. Hudak, the Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector.