Border Patrol: November marks the 6th consecutive month of decline in overall apprehensions

November marked the 6th consecutive month of decline in overall Border Patrol apprehensions, but the Big Bend Sector actually saw an increase in arrests this fiscal year by almost 20 percent.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Although, it's still well below it's peak during the Southwest Border's peak that happened in May 2019. According to data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, there were 144,116 apprehensions made overall.

Big Bend Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said, despite the gaps in immigration laws right now, new tools have been made available for Border Patrol.

He said they've used those to deliver consequences to illegal entry, which Hudak claims, has created the decreasing number of aprehensions over the past six months and allowed them to put more agents back in the field.

Even though the number of family unit apprhensions is declining overall, Hudak said they have seen an increase in the Big Bend Sector.

He admits that agents still have challenges juggling family units and monitoring remote areas in the region.

The chief patrol agent also said, overall, Border Patrol has been able to focus more on drug smuggling attempts.

