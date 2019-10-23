Border Patrol Agent attacked by smugglers in Terrell County

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office says that a Sanderson Border Patrol Agent was hurt after an assault during a traffic stop.

It happened overnight Wednesday along Highway 349 north of Dryden.

The Sheriff's Office says that the CBP Agent was assaulted during a traffic stop 20 miles north of Dryden, there were about 10 people inside the vehicle that was stopped.

T.C.S.O. reports that the vehicle may have been a part of a smuggling attempt.

Officials reports that during the attack, the agent was able to fire his weapon, striking one of the suspects twice. The other people inside the vehicle took off on foot.

The area of the traffic stop is now an active manhunt scene for the outstanding suspects, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Border Patrol Agent was taken to a hospital where he wsa treated and released.

Authorities say they do not know the condition of the attacker who was shot two times.

The case is still under investigation. But the Terrell County Sheriff's Office is urging people to use caution and to not pick up anyone walking in that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.