Border Patrol Agent stopped stabbing suspect at Midland Sam's Saturday night

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol Agent single-handedly stopped a stabbing suspect Saturday night at the Sam's Wholesale in Midland.

The Customs and Border Protection tells CBS7 that the agent heard a commotion around 7:30 p.m. while he was shopping.

When he went to check it out, he saw the suspect stabbing multiple people with a knife, including a small child.

The agent pulled his gun and identified himself as a law-enforcement officer. He was able to get the knife away from the suspect and hold him until Midland Police Officers arrived.

A City of Midland spokesperson says four people were hurt, including two children. One of the adults is a store employee.

The CPB says two of the victims are in critical condition Sunday and a third is in stable condition.

Police arrested Jose Gomez, 19, and charged him with three counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Sunday afternoon, no bond has been set.