Boil water notice issued in Big Spring

The City of Big Spring has issued a boil water notice as crews work to replace several water valves.

The following comes from the City of Big Spring:

On Friday, May 22, 2020, City crews replaced several water valves in the area of East 24th Street from Scurry Street to Runnels Street. This required water service to be shut down over a large portion of Big Spring.

Due to the valve replacement, water had to be drained from a portion of the City’s water system for an extended period of time, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Big Spring (PWS ID #1140001) public water system to notify all customers in Big Spring to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all impacted customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers that cancels the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.