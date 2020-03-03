Boil water notice issued for some Big Spring residents

The City of Big Spring has issued a boil water notice for residents living west of Highway 87 and south of FM 700.

The following comes from the City of Big Spring:

On Monday, March 2, 2020, City crews replaced several water valves in Comanche Trail Park. This required water service to be shut down in the area that feeds the southwest side of Big Spring from FM 700 to Wasson Road, including the area around the park from Parkway Road to Theo and from Wasson Road to Longshore.

Due to the valve replacement, water had to be drained from a portion of the City’s water system for an extended period of time, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Big Spring (PWS ID #1140001) public water system to notify all customers west of Highway 87 and south of FM 700 to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all impacted customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers that cancels the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Shane Bowles, Public Works Director at 432-264-2501.