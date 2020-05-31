Body found along Rio Grande identified as Midland man

A man's body was found along the Rio Grande in Presidio County on Saturday.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Jesus Valenzuela Amaro of Midland, Texas.

The sheriff's office says that Amaro had not been heard from since Friday. They believe he may have entered the country illegally after being deported in April.

No foul play is suspected in Amaro's death, though an autopsy has been approved to confirm his cause of death.