Blues musicians from around the country share their skills

The Annual Tall City Blues Fest was this weekend, and on Saturday people had the chance to learn about music directly from the performers.

Midland College partnered with the blues fest to host a series of educational workshops. Artists playing in the festival Saturday gave lessons on a variety of musical subjects.

The workshops were open to the public, and the proceeds will go toward scholarships for the “Kid's College" program at Midland College.

Artists performing in the blues fest not only taught the workshops, but attended them as well.

"When they asked me about doing a workshop I was like 'yeah that would be great!'," musician Ben Rice said. "Because I like talking about music and sharing what I know. In turn it reinforces things that you already know, but gives great insight."

The Tall City Blues Fest takes place in downtown Midland, next to and inside the Double Tree by Hilton.

Performances are expected to continue late into Saturday night.