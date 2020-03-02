Blue Bell announces Cookie Dough Overload flavor

Cookie dough lovers rejoice.

Blue Bell has announced that it's first new flavor of 2020 is Cookie Dough Overload.

According to a release, Cookie Dough Overload is " a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces."

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

The new flavor will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.