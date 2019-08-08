Blood drive being held in Odessa to support El Paso

The public is invited to come together on Saturday to support our neighbors in El Paso.

ICA will be holding a blood drive at Music City Mall on Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The blood drive will be located on the north side of the mall outside of the CBS7 entrance.

Earlier this week ICA CEO John Bushman pledged $100,000 for the victims of the El Paso shooting.

“We are heartbroken seeing the images from our neighbors in El Paso,” Bushman said. “We invite you to make your own donation to help the families of those impacted.”