'Bless the Basin' concert & candlelight vigil to raise money for shooting victims

A 'Bless the Basin' concert & candlelight vigil will be held at The Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center with the goal of raising money for the victims of the mass shooting in Odessa on Thursday, September 12.

All of the money that is raised will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation, a branch of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

Donations will be accepted for a Silent Auction and Raffle.

Sponsorships are also available:

-$2,500

>VIP Table seating 8

>Private Bar

-$5,000

>VIP Table seating 8

>Admission for 8

>Private Bar

-$20,000

>2 VIP Tables seating 8 each

>Admission for 16

>4 buckets of beer

>Private bar

-$25,000 **ONLY ONE AVAILABLE**

>Access for 20 people to Private Eagle's Nest

>Admission for 20

>Private Open Bar

The Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center is located at 11700 West County RRoad 122 in Odessa, Texas.

Contact info: (432) 741-2317

rolling7srec@gmail.com