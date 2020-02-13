Birthday celebration ends with woman burned by hibachi fire

A Greene County woman is speaking with an attorney after a surprise birthday dinner with her family at a hibachi-style restaurant came to a fiery finish and a trip to the hospital.

This photo shows Samantha Myers in the emergency room with first- and second-degree burns, burned-off eye lashes and brows. (Source: Samantha Myers)

Samantha Myers says she’s still sore from what she calls a “careless accident” after a trick by an employee of Kimono Japanese Steakhouse, 2708 Linwood Dr. in Paragould, set her on fire.

“He makes our food and does the volcano trick with the fire,” Myers says. “After he does that, he lights it, and fire goes everywhere.”

Myers said she “freaked out” and ran to the restroom to put water on her face. Myers said the burn was so bad, her jacket got stuck and she had to pull it off.

Myers said her mother-in-law repeatedly asked one of the employees, “Do you all have burning cream?”

Myers said the restaurant did nothing to help her at the time; however, they later offered her a free meal and to pay for her medical bills.

On Monday, she and her husband, Kobe Myers, hired a lawyer to guide them on what steps to take next. Right now, they are not sure if they should sue the restaurant.

“We really don’t know," Myers said. “Whatever my lawyer thinks we need to do because I’m going to have to deal with this for the rest of my life.”

Myers sustained first- and second-degree burns to her face and neck, infection in both eyes, and singed eyelashes and eyebrows. She also claims a doctor diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although Myers has a hard time sleeping at night and struggles with her facial appearance, her husband says he will continue to support her.

“I tell her she’s beautiful every day and just try to be that support she needs," says Kobe Myers.

Region 8 News reached out to the business for comment, but they were not available for comment.

Copyright 2020 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

