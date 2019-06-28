Billionaire Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over Anadarko deal, wants board seats

(BY: SVEA HERBST-BAYLISS & ARUNDHATI SARKAR, REUTERS) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday ratcheted up his fight with Occidental Petroleum over its pending purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum by calling for a special shareholder meeting where he hopes to win board seats.
In a regulatory filing, Icahn said he planned to oust and replace four Occidental directors and change the company’s charter through a stockholder consent solicitation to prevent it from ever engineering a similar takeover again.
Responding to the filing, Occidental said it will review the latest materials filed by Icahn, and looks forward to addressing them in ongoing conversations with shareholders.