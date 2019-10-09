Big Spring woman shot outside home

The Big Spring Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot outside of a home on Wednesday morning.

According to BSPD, their officers were called to the area of 16th and Austin at 4:10 a.m. for a shots fired call.

As police began searching the nearby area they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound outside of a home on East 16th Street.

The woman was then taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment. The woman told officers that she was shot by a known person.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477 or submit a tip online here.