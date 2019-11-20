Big Spring woman shot at home, police investigating

The Big Spring Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot at a home early Wednesday morning.

According to Big Spring police, their officers were called to the 1300 block of Dixie just after 6 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived they found that a woman had been shot inside of a home. She was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

An investigation of the shooting revealed that a suspect stood outside of the home and shot several times. Police say that they believe the shooting is connected to an earlier disturbance call at the same home where a suspect assaulted another woman.

According to BSPD, detectives are investigating both of the incidents and expect for arrest warrants to be issued.

Police have not named a suspect at this time.