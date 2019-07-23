Big Spring woman dies in rollover crash

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Howard County over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Muriel Anderson of Big Spring, Texas.

According to DPS, the crash happened along I-20 five miles east of Big Spring around 1:48 a.m. on Saturday.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found that a Hyundai had rolled over.

The driver, identified as Anderson, passed away at the scene.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Anderson was driving east on the interstate when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

No other injuries were reported.