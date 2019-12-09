Big Spring students and staff evacuated following bomb threat

Students and staff at Big Spring ISD have been evacuated on Monday morning following a bomb threat.

According to Big Spring ISD, at 8 a.m. administrators were made aware of a bomb threat made against "the gym" in an email to a school employee.

The district then evacuated students and staff from areas close to all of the gyms across the district.

Law enforcement and school administrators are now working together to evaluate the threat and the safety of school buildings.

Students and staff will only return once officials say it is safe.

Parents who choose to pick-up their students early should be prepared for a longer than usual pick-up time.