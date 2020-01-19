Big Spring shows support for local NFL player

One West Texas town was represented in a big way with an athlete playing in the AFC Championship game.

Superfan Davis Adams said the town wanted to support one of their hometown heroes, Ryan Tannehill.

Chicken wings, cold beer, and good company were not the only reason fans flocked to Wild West Wingz in Big Spring to watch the Tennessee Titans play the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It does a lot. That way especially Big Spring, people do not usually know where Big Spring is since it is so small. People always ask where Big Spring is, Texas. They do not know. It is a small community, but they have good athletes,” said Adams.

Athletes like Tannehill who played football at Big Spring High School.

Adams said that it makes sense why fans in this town are proud of the hard work and dedication the quarterback has shown to make it this far in the season.

Kevin Floyd, another football fan, said he was impressed with Tannehill's performance during the game and that it is showing young boys anything is possible even being from a small town like Big Spring.

“It gives that little boy or young man the hope and courage that he can be in the same position on the day if he is as dedicated and has hard work and determination to stay with the game,” said Floyd.

Even though the Titans did not advance to the Super Bowl, fans said they are proud of the quarterback and all his success.

He adds that Tannehill played with heart and was happy the QB did not throw any interceptions.

Floyd says West Texas is home to football, so it is exciting to see someone from town playing on the big screens.

“Small towns are, they do not get as much publicity or limelight and he is representing the town in a big way. He is letting them know that it doesn't matter where you come from, you can still make it,” said Floyd.

All fans CBS7 News spoke with agreeing and said that they will continue to support Tannehill, even though the Titans aren’t going to the Super Bowl.