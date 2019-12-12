Big Spring police searching for suspects in armed robberies

Big Spring police are investigating two recent robberies that involved suspects using handguns.

The following comes from the Big Spring Police Department:

On the 10th of December at approximately 3:15 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the DK located at 1801 S. Gregg in reference to a Robbery. Upon arrival contact was made with witnesses and officers learned that an unknown male wearing a black and yellow hoodie, gloves and a mask walked into the store and threw a backpack onto the counter while displaying a hand gun and demanding money from the register. The male also demanded nicotine products to be placed in the backpack. The clerk complied with the demands and the male then quickly left the store last seen walking southbound on Gregg St with the currency and nicotine products in the backpack. This investigation has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. No one was injured during this incident.

On the 11th of December 2019 at approximately 7:20 P.M., Big Spring Police Department Officers were dispatched to 1703 S. Gregg (Posh Nail & Spa) in reference to a Robbery. Upon arrival officers learned from witnesses that a Hispanic/male wearing dark clothing and a hoodie with his face covered with a dark color bandana and another unknown male subject wearing a white t-shirt and light colored mask and head cover, entered the building and approached an employee demanding money. The Hispanic/male was displaying a handgun. The male subjects were given a bag of money and they quickly left the store. This investigation has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. No one was injured during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time. The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information relating to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.