Big Spring police investigating drive-by shootings

Big Spring police are investigating two drive-by shootings where a car and a home were targeted.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluebonnet just before 6 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived the learned that a Ford Mustang had been shot twice. Witnesses told officers that a newer model brown Ford F-150 was seen driving by and shooting at the Mustang and a home.

At 12:35 a.m. on Sunday officers were called to the 1800 block of South Owens for another shooting.

At the scene, police spoke with homeowners who said that they were sitting inside of their home when they heard shooting outside. They later found bullet holes in the walls of their home.

At that same time, an officer in the 1800 block of Virginia noticed a suspicious Chevrolet Impala. The officer tried to catch up with the vehicle which began evading. A short chase ensued, during which the officer learned the license plate number and got a look at the driver who he recognized.

The police department says that the officer then decided to request a warrant for the driver and stopped the pursuit.

Police say they believe that both shootings are related to one another but do not know if the driver of the Chevrolet Impala was involved.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477 or submit a tip online.