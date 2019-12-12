Big Spring police investigating after man was shot and killed at home

The Big Spring Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed inside of a home on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Chandon Dakota Davlin, 29.

According to the department, their officers were called to the 300 block of San Jacinto at 10:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found a man, identified as Davlin, on the ground with a gunshot wound. Davlin passed away at the scene.

The Big Spring Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the case as a murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.