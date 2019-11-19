Big Spring police find several key fobs following chase, arrest

The Big Spring Police Department is looking for the owners of several key fobs that were found during recent arrests.

The most recent arrest happened on Monday afternoon. Christian Torrence, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana, evading arrest with a vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Big Spring police, one of their officers spotted a truck at the intersection of 3rd & Johnson that had been reported as stolen. A short chase ensured before the driver got out and ran away. The driver was later found and identified as Torrence.

Inside of the truck police found property that had been stolen from vehicles in Garden City as well as several key fobs. Police also found several key fobs following an arrest on November 8.

Anyone who has information or may suspect that they are the owners of one of the fobs is asked to call Detectives Sergeant John Haynes at 432-264-2558. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS.