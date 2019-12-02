Big Spring man arrested in connection to deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting

Big Spring police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

Jason Allen Partlow-Aguilar, 31, has been charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Pablo Viera Jr.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers were called to the 1900 block of South Main on Thursday night for a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found a man, identified as Viera, laying outside of a home with gunshot wounds. Viera was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries.

An investigation of the shooting led detectives to identify the suspect as Aguilar who was then charged and arrested.

No other details on the shooting have been released at this time.