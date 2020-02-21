Big Spring couple sentenced to combined 140 years in prison for making child porn

A Big Spring couple were sentenced Thursday to a combined 140 years in prison for crimes against multiple children.

Christopher James Regan, 38, was sentenced to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography and two counts of producing child pornography.

Tanya Marie Regan, 35, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after her October 2019 guilty plea to conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.

The sentences also included lifetime terms of supervised release for both defendants.

According to court documents, the Regans sexually abused and produced child pornography of multiple children, and possessed and distributed child pornography to one another as well.

The Regans also engaged in graphic discussions about the sexual abuse of children over several online platforms.