Big Spring State Hospital employee helps patient escape, according to Texas HHS

An employee at the state hospital in Big Spring helped a mental patient escape Tuesday according to the Texas Health and Human Services division in Austin, which is in charge of the hospital.

According to the family member, once Perry left the hospital Tuesday night, Lane drove him to Snyder and then allegedly helped him overdose on drugs.

Texas HHS said Kimberly Lane was caught on surveillance video helping patient, Jesus Perry leave the hospital unauthorized.

Perry was ordered by a judge earlier this month to be put into the mental hospital because he was unfit to stand trial.

A family member close to the investigation tells CBS7 News that Lane was sexually abusing Perry in exchange for drugs.

The family member said Lane was infatuated with him, which led coworkers to report the two.

Perry is currently at Snyder Cogdell Memorial Hospital.

On Thursday evening a spokesperson there refused to tell CBS7 News what his condition was.

Texas HHS said Lane is on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation into her relationship with Perry.

As always, we will bring you the latest on this investigation.

