FIRST ON CBS7: Big Spring State Hospital employee helps patient escape, according to Texas HHS

An employee at the state hospital in Big Spring helped a mental patient escape Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services in Austin, which is in charge of the hospital.

HHS says the employee - Kimberly Lane - was caught on surveillance video with Jesus Perry leaving the hospital.

A family member close to this investigation tells CBS7 that Lane was sexually abusing Perry in exchange for drugs.

This person claims once Perry left the hospital, Lane drove him to Snyder and then alleges she helped him overdose on drugs.

He's in Snyder Cogdell Memorial Hospital according to this family member.

Texas HHS says Lane is on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation.

We called the hospital in Snyder - and a spokesperson there refused to tell us Perry's condition this afternoon.