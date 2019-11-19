UPDATE: Big Spring Police investigating a bomb threat at the High School

UPDATE:

Big Spring ISD Facebook Post

The Big Spring Police Department has thoroughly inspected the entire high school campus, including Steer Gym and determined our facilities to be safe for occupation.

All activities scheduled on the high school campus this evening will continue as planned, and school will start on time tomorrow morning.

The Big Spring ISD is thankful to its students, staff, parents, and greater community for the exemplary way all handled this situation.

We are also grateful to the Big Spring Police Department for its timely response to our call for assistance.

_________________________________________________________

Big Spring ISD Facebook Post

Earlier today, at approximately 3:05 PM a bomb threat was made against that campus via email to at least two school employees.

All students and staff were immediately evacuated to either leave for the day or wait for aride at Blankenship Field.

At this time local law enforcement professionals and school administrators are evaluating the credibility of the threat and the safety of the building.

The school district will consider any threat of this nature seriously, and willalways err on the side of caution to keep our students and our staff safe and free from harm.

The district will issue another statement relative to the safety of the building later this evening or early tomorrow morning.

