Big Spring Mayor issues Declaration of Public Health Disaster

Mayor Shannon Thomason has issued a Declaration of Public Health Disaster over concerns for the coronavirus.

The announcement comes on the same day that the mayors for Midland and Odessa issued Disaster Declarations.

The following comes from the City of Big Spring:

1. That a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared for the City of Big Spring pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.

2. Pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster and public health emergency shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the City Council.

3. Pursuant to §418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster and public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with City Secretary.

4. The City of Big Spring formally requests general assistance from the governments of the State of Texas and the United States.

5. The City of Big Spring encourages all persons in Big Spring to periodically check the official US government web site on the coronavirus: https://www.coronavirus.gov/ for official information on the virus.

6. The City Manager is additionally authorized to make administrative and personnel policy adjustments and decisions pursuant to responding to the disaster with the approval of the Mayor.

7. The City Manager is additionally authorized to close any City building or venue to the public in his discretion to prevent the spread of the virus, with the approval of the Mayor.

8. The City of Big Spring requests that all persons in the City do not participate in mass gatherings of more than 10 people.

9. For all gatherings, the City of Big Spring requests that all persons in the City adhere to the Social Distancing Protocols established by the CDC.

10. The City of Big Spring requests that all persons residing in the City do not buy any more food and supplies than is necessary for one and one’s household, to limit trips outside to one person without additional family members, and that all retail stores adversely impacted by the coronavirus decide appropriate action to address the situation.

11. The City of Big Spring encourages all persons in Big Spring to adhere to the President’s “Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 Days to Slow the Spread” including working from home, continuing work in critical infrastructure sectors as defined in the guidelines, avoiding social gatherings, and practicing good hygiene.

12. To the extent permitted by law, any local ordinance or administrative rule prescribing the procedures for conduct of City business or any local ordinance of administrative rule that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster, including any local ordinance or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement which would impede the City’s emergency response necessary to cope with this declared disaster, are hereby suspended, but only for the duration of this declared local disaster and only for that limited purpose.