Big Spring firefighters battle a house fire

Big Spring Fire Officials says a structure fire in a home is now 90 percent contained.

That according to our partners with KBest Media.

The fire started about 6:15 pm, at 2nd and Goliad.

KBest reports that Big Spring fire chief Craig Ferguson says the building has been abandoned for years, however, it has not been confirmed that the building was empty at the time of the fire.

No injuries to responders have been reported and there has been no other structure damage reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.