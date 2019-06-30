Big Spring Animal Shelter cleaned after case of distemper

The Big Spring Animal Shelter was deep-cleaned after dealing with a confirmed case of distemper this week.

Police Chief Chad Williams confirmed that at least one dog at the shelter had the highly contagious and potentially fatal disease.

On Saturday the shelter was disinfected, after all the dogs were moved to a temporary facility.

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason invited the public to come out and help the animal control staff, and several locals volunteered to help scrub the kennels.

“I have four rescue [animals] myself,” the Mayor’s wife Emily Thomason said. “Shannon and I are animal lovers. We always have been. I’m always here to help with whatever needs to be done.”

“They need the help of the community,” volunteer Melanie Gambrell said. “They need the community to spay and neuter. They need the community to vaccinate. They need everybody to come together to stop distemper, parvo, whatever is going around.”

Mayor Thomason said he expects the shelter to re-open for intakes on Monday.

He also said that the dogs that were moved from the shelter to Western Hills Animal Clinic will not be allowed back in the shelter.

Those dogs have been vaccinated, but will need to be rescued.

