Big Spring & Howard County to allow 50% occupancy for businesses included in Gov. Abbott's executive order

Big Spring and Howard County have announced they will allow businesses included in Governor Greg Abbott's recent executive order to open to 50% of their capacity.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

According to a release, city and county officials will only allow businesses to do this if they follow social distancing and sanitizing guidelines from the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced that restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, museums and libraries could open to 25% occupancy starting Friday, May 1.

Other businesses, including salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors must remain closed for the time being.

