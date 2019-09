The City of Big Spring and Howard County are inviting their residents to a Candlelight Vigil to show support for their neighbors in Midland and Odessa.

The vigil will be held at the Heart of the City Park starting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, flashlights and small electric lanterns "to peacefully shine the light of hope and healing for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Midland/Odessa".