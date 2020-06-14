Big Daddy Zane's protest leader arrested for drug distribution

The man who lead a group of armed protesters to Big Daddy Zane's bar back in May is now facing charges for running a drug distribution ring.

Philip Archibald from Dallas came to Big Daddy Zane's to support the bar's reopening ahead of the governor's schedule for bars.

That incident ended with the arrest of many armed protesters and then yet another series of protests aimed against Sheriff Mike Griffis in retaliation.

This week, the justice department released a document detailing how Archibald was caught trying to sell steroids to an undercover police officer.

The release said investigators traced steroid compounds sent through the mail to his address and then found more of those drugs in his apartment.

The justice department said he won't be released pending trial because they found sinister posts on his Facebook page that indicated he could be a threat to the community.

The department said Archibald has ties to the anti-government Boogaloo movement and some of his posts called for "guerilla warfare" against national guardsmen and threatened to kill looters.