Big Bend National Park temporarily closed to the public

Big Bend National Park has been temporarily closed to the public due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure began at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to a release, no entries will be allowed in the park other than employees, residents, and other authorized persons.

Through traffic will also be prohibited.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”